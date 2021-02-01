Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Okaloosa County
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
A traffic stop in Okaloosa County led to the discovery of 26 grams of heroin and oxycodone.
The driver told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies the heroin was a chocolate laxative and he believed the pills were fake.
Neither was the case.
Deputies charged 29-year-old Steven Coplen with trafficking heroin, possession of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation.
