Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Okaloosa County

Coplen was arrested on drug charges.
Coplen was arrested on drug charges.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A traffic stop in Okaloosa County led to the discovery of 26 grams of heroin and oxycodone.

The driver told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies the heroin was a chocolate laxative and he believed the pills were fake.

Neither was the case.

Deputies charged 29-year-old Steven Coplen with trafficking heroin, possession of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida launched a statewide website for getting your place in line for a vaccine Friday.
State launches vaccine registration site
Eastgate Christian Fellowship of Panama City gathered in their parking lot to help distribute...
Local church hosts drive-thru food pantry
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.
Walton County Health Department to distribute more doses of the Moderna vaccine
Several spring events in Panama City Beach have been moved or canceled as a result of the...
Spring events postponed or canceled for 2021 impact tourism

Latest News

Brinner at Firehouse Subs
Love breakfast for dinner? Firehouse Subs is celebrating “National Brinner Week”
National Brinner Week at Firehouse Subs
National Brinner week at Firehouse Subs
Rachel Harrison and her 1st Grade class.
This week’s Golden Apple Winner Award is ...
29-year-old Steven Coplen was charged with trafficking of heroin, possession of oxycodone,...
Man tells deputies heroin is just a chocolate laxative, facing multiple charges
The church had an official grand opening and rededication ceremony on Sunday
First United Methodist Church had an official grand opening on Sunday