Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A traffic stop in Okaloosa County led to the discovery of 26 grams of heroin and oxycodone.

The driver told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies the heroin was a chocolate laxative and he believed the pills were fake.

Neither was the case.

Deputies charged 29-year-old Steven Coplen with trafficking heroin, possession of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation.

