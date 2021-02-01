Walton County vaccine registration begins Monday afternoon

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Florida Department of Health in Walton County has have received 600 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the week of February 1-5. You may register for an appointment on Monday, February 1, beginning at 1:00 PM, using the following links.

For an appointment on Wednesday, February 3, 2021: FDOH Walton - Coastal Branch Clinic, Santa Rosa Beach, FL

To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138976958825

For an appointment on Friday, February 5, 2021: FDOH Walton - Coastal Branch Clinic, Santa Rosa Beach, FL

To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138976533553

OR in DeFuniak Springs – Location TBD pending weather

To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138977725117 If you are not able to use the on-line registration, please call 850-892-8392 on Monday, February 1st beginning at 1:00 PM for assistance.

Please monitor our website http://walton.floridahealth.gov for updated information on the availability of vaccine and how to register for an appointment.