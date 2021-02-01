Advertisement

Walton County vaccine registration begins Monday afternoon

More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.
More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Florida Department of Health in Walton County has have received 600 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the week of February 1-5. You may register for an appointment on Monday, February 1, beginning at 1:00 PM, using the following links.

For an appointment on Wednesday, February 3, 2021: FDOH Walton - Coastal Branch Clinic, Santa Rosa Beach, FL

To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138976958825

For an appointment on Friday, February 5, 2021: FDOH Walton - Coastal Branch Clinic, Santa Rosa Beach, FL

To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138976533553

OR in DeFuniak Springs – Location TBD pending weather

To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138977725117 If you are not able to use the on-line registration, please call 850-892-8392 on Monday, February 1st beginning at 1:00 PM for assistance.

Please monitor our website http://walton.floridahealth.gov for updated information on the availability of vaccine and how to register for an appointment.

