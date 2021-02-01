Advertisement

Warrior Beach Retreat resumes

By Antonio Reese
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular annual retreat meant to help wounded veterans get away from their troubles is wrapping up their trip this weekend.

After being cancelled all together last year due to COVID-19. The Warrior Beach Retreat resumed this weekend in Destin. the trip began Thursday and will wrap up Monday.

From spa day massages for the wives and deep sea fishing trips for the husbands, the trip provided an outlet for several couples to reconnect with one another and work on their marriages.

”We do many retreats which we are going to try to do monthly due to the pandemic where we can’t have larger groups. We’re trying to invite four couples. They’re getting COVID tested before they come and will follow the guidelines while they are here and we have been at the Henderson Park Bed and Breakfast. They’ve hosted us and its been a wonderful time since Thursday and we are leaving Monday,” said Linda Cope, founder and president of the Warrior Beach Retreat.

“Warrior vets and combat vets in their marriages have similar problems and similar stresses. So getting together and healing with each other; you know we’ve done a lot of prayer to make things just really help our marriage. And I really really, (it’s been a blessing) it’s a life changing experience,” said Veteran couple Jenny and Steve Swisher.

Due to the pandemic the local non-profit organization has had to cancel two of its planned bigger trips. They are accepting donations on their website warriorbeachretreat.org.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida launched a statewide website for getting your place in line for a vaccine Friday.
State launches vaccine registration site
Eastgate Christian Fellowship of Panama City gathered in their parking lot to help distribute...
Local church hosts drive-thru food pantry
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.
Walton County Health Department to distribute more doses of the Moderna vaccine
Several spring events in Panama City Beach have been moved or canceled as a result of the...
Spring events postponed or canceled for 2021 impact tourism

Latest News

Brinner at Firehouse Subs
Love breakfast for dinner? Firehouse Subs is celebrating “National Brinner Week”
National Brinner Week at Firehouse Subs
National Brinner week at Firehouse Subs
Rachel Harrison and her 1st Grade class.
This week’s Golden Apple Winner Award is ...
29-year-old Steven Coplen was charged with trafficking of heroin, possession of oxycodone,...
Man tells deputies heroin is just a chocolate laxative, facing multiple charges
The church had an official grand opening and rededication ceremony on Sunday
First United Methodist Church had an official grand opening on Sunday