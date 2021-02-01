Warrior Beach Retreat resumes

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular annual retreat meant to help wounded veterans get away from their troubles is wrapping up their trip this weekend.

After being cancelled all together last year due to COVID-19. The Warrior Beach Retreat resumed this weekend in Destin. the trip began Thursday and will wrap up Monday.

From spa day massages for the wives and deep sea fishing trips for the husbands, the trip provided an outlet for several couples to reconnect with one another and work on their marriages.

”We do many retreats which we are going to try to do monthly due to the pandemic where we can’t have larger groups. We’re trying to invite four couples. They’re getting COVID tested before they come and will follow the guidelines while they are here and we have been at the Henderson Park Bed and Breakfast. They’ve hosted us and its been a wonderful time since Thursday and we are leaving Monday,” said Linda Cope, founder and president of the Warrior Beach Retreat.

“Warrior vets and combat vets in their marriages have similar problems and similar stresses. So getting together and healing with each other; you know we’ve done a lot of prayer to make things just really help our marriage. And I really really, (it’s been a blessing) it’s a life changing experience,” said Veteran couple Jenny and Steve Swisher.

Due to the pandemic the local non-profit organization has had to cancel two of its planned bigger trips. They are accepting donations on their website warriorbeachretreat.org.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.