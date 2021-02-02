Advertisement

Bay County Commission approves Bay District Schools to place tax referendum on April ballot

If passed, this tax is projected to bring an extra $18 million to the district budget to be...
If passed, this tax is projected to bring an extra $18 million to the district budget to be used for employee salaries, school safety, and mental health services.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools employees may be interested in an agenda item passed by the Bay County Commission Tuesday morning.

The board approved to allow Bay District Schools to place a tax referendum on the upcoming ballot in April.

If passed, this tax is projected to bring an extra $18 million to the district budget to be used for employee salaries, school safety, and mental health services.

The average taxpayer would pay $100 per $100,000 dollar home a year if voters vote to approve it.

“You might not have a kid i.e., in the school district, but you might have a relative, or a neighbor, or someone you know that does work for the school district since now we are the largest employer in Bay County,” said Bay County School Board Chairmen Steve Moss. “Our goal is to pay our employees a more competitive wage.”

Gulf and Walton Counties already have this extra millage in place. The tax would last four years unless approved again on future ballots.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dead in overnight crash
Ruez Hicks, a 19 years old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide
The defendants filed motions with the court addressing four separate issues.
Former Lynn Haven Mayor and City Attorney facing fewer charges in public corruption case

Latest News

Firefighter spray water on the fire to control the flames.
Family safe after house fire in Walton County
Dean Alan Miller, Jr., 78, was found guilty of 19 counts of possessing photos which include...
DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to 40 years for possession of child pornography
TUESDAY MORNING WX 2-2-2021
TUESDAY MORNING WX 2-2-2021
Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work.
FEMA approves $15.2 million for Gulf County Hurricane Michael recovery expenses