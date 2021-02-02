Bay County Commission approves Bay District Schools to place tax referendum on April ballot

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools employees may be interested in an agenda item passed by the Bay County Commission Tuesday morning.

The board approved to allow Bay District Schools to place a tax referendum on the upcoming ballot in April.

If passed, this tax is projected to bring an extra $18 million to the district budget to be used for employee salaries, school safety, and mental health services.

The average taxpayer would pay $100 per $100,000 dollar home a year if voters vote to approve it.

“You might not have a kid i.e., in the school district, but you might have a relative, or a neighbor, or someone you know that does work for the school district since now we are the largest employer in Bay County,” said Bay County School Board Chairmen Steve Moss. “Our goal is to pay our employees a more competitive wage.”

Gulf and Walton Counties already have this extra millage in place. The tax would last four years unless approved again on future ballots.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.