City of Panama City awarded $5 million for Voluntary Home Buyout Program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City will receive $5 million for the Voluntary Home Buyout Program from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

This money comes from Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding.

City officials say the city has received $27 million in CDBG-DR funds in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. This past fall, the city reached out to homeowners in target areas and gathered information to submit an application to the DEO for more funds.

The $5 million is the maximum award but officials say there are discussions with the DEO to fund an additional $2.2. million. This money will be used to purchase Hurricane Michael damaged homes that are experiencing repetitive flooding.

”I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to assist property owners who have suffered repetitive flooding losses over the years, including during Hurricane Michael,” Commissioner Mike Nichols said in a press release. “City staff and I are looking forward to assisting property owners through the program and helping them find peace of mind by purchasing their continuously flooding home.”

City officials say they will purchase the homes at pre-Hurricane Michael fair market value. The homes will then be demolished and the land will serve as a green space. They also say the land will not be an option for future redevelopment.

The program is voluntary for residents.

An agreement will be finalized in the coming months. When agreed upon, the city will launch the program and begin environmental assessments and appraisals.

The city will reach out to homeowners who submitted interest forms.

