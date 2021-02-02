Advertisement

City of Springfield looks to add two new positions to police department

By Antonio Reese
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Springfield Police Department may expand in the next few months.

During the city’s commission meeting Monday night, commissioners discussed adding two new positions to the department.

One will be a sworn officer, the other a non-sworn.

The non-sworn officer will work/serve in an administrative role.

”Big thing tonight will be the hiring of a non-sworn and sworn officer. [It] gives the police chief a little bit more power. The non-sworn officer will go into the admin. section. So actually he’s picking up two officers for the road. It helps tremendously on overtime, plus more control,” said Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond.

Hammond adds he’s unsure when the two positions will be filled. He expects the police chief to begin interviewing candidates within a month.

