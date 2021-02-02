Crews respond to Panama City Beach house fire, no injuries reported

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crews responded to a house fire shortly after one Monday afternoon on Palm Way in Panama City Beach.

Panama City Beach Fire, Bay County Fire, and Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said when they got there, heavy black smoke and flames were coming from the house.

“We do have a Fire Marshall here helping us with the investigation. We had two people in the structure at the time of the fire and both got out okay,” Bay County Fire Battalion Chief Darrel Wise said.

Wise said the fire was quickly put out once fire crews arrived and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

