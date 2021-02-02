Advertisement

Crews respond to Panama City Beach house fire, no injuries reported

Crews responded to a house fire shortly after one Monday afternoon on Palm Way in Panama City...
Crews responded to a house fire shortly after one Monday afternoon on Palm Way in Panama City Beach.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crews responded to a house fire shortly after one Monday afternoon on Palm Way in Panama City Beach.

Panama City Beach Fire, Bay County Fire, and Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said when they got there, heavy black smoke and flames were coming from the house.

“We do have a Fire Marshall here helping us with the investigation. We had two people in the structure at the time of the fire and both got out okay,” Bay County Fire Battalion Chief Darrel Wise said.

Wise said the fire was quickly put out once fire crews arrived and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

