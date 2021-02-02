Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to 40 years for possession of child pornography

Dean Alan Miller, Jr., 78, was found guilty of 19 counts of possessing photos which include...
Dean Alan Miller, Jr., 78, was found guilty of 19 counts of possessing photos which include sexual conduct by a child.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One DeFuniak Springs man was sentenced to 40 years in the Department of Corrections for possession of child pornography.

According to the State Attorney’s office, a local judge sentenced Dean Alan Miller, Jr. for 19 counts of possessing photos which include sexual conduct by a child.

Miller was found guilty back in December.

Miller was arrested December 11, 2019, when the Walton County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit conducted a search warrant at his home. The search warrant was the result of investigators receiving numerous cyber tips of someone uploading child pornography from the internet protocol address associated with Miller’s house.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dead in overnight crash
Ruez Hicks, a 19 years old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide
The defendants filed motions with the court addressing four separate issues.
Former Lynn Haven Mayor and City Attorney facing fewer charges in public corruption case

Latest News

Firefighter spray water on the fire to control the flames.
Family safe after house fire in Walton County
If passed, this tax is projected to bring an extra $18 million to the district budget to be...
Bay County Commission approves Bay District Schools to place tax referendum on April ballot
TUESDAY MORNING WX 2-2-2021
TUESDAY MORNING WX 2-2-2021
Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work.
FEMA approves $15.2 million for Gulf County Hurricane Michael recovery expenses