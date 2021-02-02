Advertisement

Dolly Parton turns down Medal of Freedom twice

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice by the Trump Administration but turned it down both times, the country star said on the “Today” show.

Parton said she couldn’t accept the award the first time because her husband was ill. The second time she wouldn’t travel because of COVID.

Parton said she’s heard that President Joe Biden might offer her the award again, but admitted she still might not accept because it could seem political.

In addition to her entertainment career, Parton is known for her humanitarian efforts.

She donated $1 million to help Moderna develop its COVID-19 vaccine.

She’s also donated more than 150 million books to children over the years through her literacy non-profit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Parton said she’s not sure she deserves it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dead in overnight crash
Ruez Hicks, a 19 years old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide
The defendants filed motions with the court addressing four separate issues.
Former Lynn Haven Mayor and City Attorney facing fewer charges in public corruption case

Latest News

This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO
President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal brings an early test of campaign...
Biden, Yellen say GOP virus aid, stimulus checks too small, Democrats push on
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden signs immigration orders as Congress awaits more
Democrats look to barrel ahead with 'big, bold' Covid-19 relief plan.
COVID: Leaders debate Biden's relief package
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida