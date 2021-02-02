Advertisement

Family safe after house fire in Walton County

Firefighter spray water on the fire to control the flames.
Firefighter spray water on the fire to control the flames.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One family is unharmed after their home caught fire in Westville Tuesday morning.

Walton County Sheriff’s officials say Walton County Fire Rescue, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, and Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on Otter Pond Road following a 911 call just before 9 a.m.

They say the homeowner had made the call and told deputies he tried to put out the fire himself but it spread to the roof of the home.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke surrounding the home. Firefighters fought the fire for 45 minutes before they got it under control.

Officials say the master bedroom of the home was not damaged in the fire, and firefighters were able to save family photos and other personal items. However, the majority of the home was severely damaged.

Both residents and the family dog got out safe.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, ashes from a wood heater being disposed of outside caused the fire. The hot ashes caught the porch on fire.

