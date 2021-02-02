FEMA approves $15.2 million for Gulf County Hurricane Michael recovery expenses

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Press Release) -

FEMA has approved $15,235,552 for the state of Florida to reimburse Gulf County for the cost of emergency protective measures taken following Hurricane Michael.

Funds cover costs for emergency berms and temporary levees to protect Indian Pass, St. Joseph Peninsula and St. Joe Beach from extensive dune erosion.

FEMA previously approved more than $3.1 million for Gulf County’s Hurricane Michael-related expenses, bringing the total to $18.3 million.

This grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to FDEM after final approval.

Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.