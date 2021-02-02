Advertisement

FEMA approves $15.2 million for Gulf County Hurricane Michael recovery expenses

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work.
Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Press Release) -

FEMA has approved $15,235,552 for the state of Florida to reimburse Gulf County for the cost of emergency protective measures taken following Hurricane Michael.

Funds cover costs for emergency berms and temporary levees to protect Indian Pass, St. Joseph Peninsula and St. Joe Beach from extensive dune erosion.

FEMA previously approved more than $3.1 million for Gulf County’s Hurricane Michael-related expenses, bringing the total to $18.3 million.

This grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to FDEM after final approval.

Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Most Read

Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dead in overnight crash
Ruez Hicks, a 19 years old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide
The defendants filed motions with the court addressing four separate issues.
Former Lynn Haven Mayor and City Attorney facing fewer charges in public corruption case

Latest News

Firefighter spray water on the fire to control the flames.
Family safe after house fire in Walton County
If passed, this tax is projected to bring an extra $18 million to the district budget to be...
Bay County Commission approves Bay District Schools to place tax referendum on April ballot
Dean Alan Miller, Jr., 78, was found guilty of 19 counts of possessing photos which include...
DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to 40 years for possession of child pornography
TUESDAY MORNING WX 2-2-2021
TUESDAY MORNING WX 2-2-2021