Advertisement

Florida lawmakers seek to slow down evictions

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - One in five renters and one in ten homeowners are believed to be behind on their rent or mortgage payments nationally.

In Florida, more than 47,000 eviction notices have been filed, and a handful of bills filed at the State Capitol seek to keep people in their homes.

Every day in Florida, 180 new eviction notices are being filed.

A total of 47,676 have been filed since the pandemic began according to the state courts administrator.

A legal services documentary put out by Virginia Poverty Law Center highlights the problem.

Most landlords won’t rent to someone who has been evicted.

“We’ll check the court records and see an eviction and unfortunately, we can’t help you,” said Margaret Eaddy, a woman with a past eviction interviewed in the documentary.

In Florida, legislation has been filed to require courts to send tenants and landlords to mediation.

“It’s to help level the playing field, try to provide more process for tenants,” said House sponsor Fentrice Driskell.

Under the bill, tenants would not have to post all of their back due rent with the court, guaranteeing a hearing on the facts.

Other pending legislation would remove eviction documents from the public record.

“We allow records to be expunged and sealed for criminal offenses. Why not for the unfortunate situation of an eviction?” Said Senate sponsor Darryl Rouson.

Amanda Gill with the Florida Apartment Association worries the legislation will do more harm than good.

“This legislation would ultimately prevent housing providers from working with residents in those incidents where they would otherwise be incentivized to do so,” said Gill.

But, legal services attorney Stephanie Johnson said anything to slow evictions will help people.

“To not have those evictions count against them so they can find adequate housing is important,” said Johnson.

The CDC’s national eviction moratorium has been extended through the first of April.

The national moratorium has kept most cases from going to court, but this year’s session begins March 2nd and runs through April 30th, a full month after the national moratorium is set to expire.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving the wrong way on I-10 near mile...
One injured in I-10 crash Sunday night
Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
The defendants filed motions with the court addressing four separate issues.
Former Lynn Haven Mayor and City Attorney facing fewer charges in public corruption case
Officials need help identifying these two suspects.
Rise in catalytic converter thefts in Jackson County
29-year-old Steven Coplen was charged with trafficking of heroin, possession of oxycodone,...
Man tells deputies heroin is just a chocolate laxative, facing multiple charges

Latest News

THE PANAMA CITY PUBLISHING MUSEUM ISN'T JUST A GREAT PLACE TO LEARN ABOUT THE COMMUNITY'S...
LIVE AT THE PC PUBLISHING MUSEUM
A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dead in overnight crash
Ruez Hicks, a 19 years old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
Crews responded to a house fire shortly after one Monday afternoon on Palm Way in Panama City...
Crews respond to Panama City Beach house fire, no injuries reported