Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia teenager is facing more charges in connection with the deaths of two men in Panama City Beach.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ruez Hicks, 19, Friday, for the homicides of Robert Keith Gilmore and Robert Shawn Fowler.

Ruez Hicks is charged with two counts of homicide and robbery with a firearm. (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Last week, deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive person on the porch of a home on Delmar Drive. When investigators arrived, they say Gilmore was found dead with a gunshot wound and his back pocket ripped. Inside the home, deputies say they found Fowler, also dead with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say Fowler owned the home and rented it out. They say Gilmore was related to Fowler and the men were remodeling the home.

Investigators say the ripped pocket of Gilmore was where he carried his wallet, which they say was missing from the crime scene.

As the investigation continued, deputies say they found video at a local business where a card of Gilmore’s had been used. When deputies spread the image of the young man using the card, another deputy recognized him from a recent call.

Investigators went to the area of that previous call and arrested Hicks.

They say when talking with Hicks, he admitted to the home on Delmar Drive to burglarize it and had a gun with him. He reportedly told them while he was there, the victims returned to the home and confronted him. They say he claims as he left the home, he turned and fired at both of the victims. Deputies also say Hicks told them when Gilmore went down, Hicks rolled him over and ripped his back pocket as he took the wallet. Deputies believe Fowler moved into the house after he was shot and died from his injuries inside.

Investigators found the gun and the spent casing. They also say they found Gilmore’s wallet on Hicks when he was arrested. Deputies searched the area and said they found evidence that connected Hicks to several car burglaries.

Hicks is charged with two counts of homicide and robbery with a firearm. Additional charges are pending.

Also arrested in connection with this case was Quantavious Dion Burns, 18, of Panama City Beach.

Quantavious Burns is charged with accessory after the fact premeditated murder. (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies believe Hicks told Burns he had shot someone and then gave Burns the gun. Deputies say they believe Burns hid the gun and lied to investigators.

Burns is charged with accessory after the fact premeditated murder.

