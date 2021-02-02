Advertisement

Mexico Beach to further improve the city

The Mexico Beach City Council held a special meeting Monday morning.
The Mexico Beach City Council held a special meeting Monday morning.(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael dealt a devastating blow to Mexico Beach. City leaders and residents have worked tirelessly ever since to rebuild.

The future of the city was the main topic of discussion at a special meeting on Monday morning. City leaders approved restoring the beach by moving more sand to the shoreline. The erosion problem needed addressing even before the hurricane.

“Everyone has recognized that there is an issue there and we are glad to get that sand back down there,” Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said.

City leaders also approved a $475,000 contract with Rotolo Consultant Inc. for the Highway 98 Landscape Restoration Project.

“That is a huge project for our city, so many people, I mean our little town that is a gathering spot to watch the sunset and to see that landscaped again is going to be another way of sort of getting back to normal,” Mayor Cathey said.

Mayor Cathey added these improvements are just some of the steps to getting Mexico Beach back to how it was and then even better.

”I think in the end, the dune system back, the dune walkovers back, and now the finishing touches to landscaping, it will just sort of have a hey, that is what it used to be like,” Mayor Cathey said.

Residents and business owners said they are pleased with how city officials are working toward improving and beautifying Mexico Beach.

“Mexico Beach has just done such a good job even in preserving that old Florida style that was here before, to me it has just gotten better, and the landscape, ya know all of the plans that are in place now, it is just going to make it that much better,” resident Christina Jagielski said.

It is unclear when the landscaping restoration will begin, but the beach restoration project is already underway.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving the wrong way on I-10 near mile...
One injured in I-10 crash Sunday night
Florida launched a statewide website for getting your place in line for a vaccine Friday.
State launches vaccine registration site
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.
Walton County Health Department to distribute more doses of the Moderna vaccine
Eastgate Christian Fellowship of Panama City gathered in their parking lot to help distribute...
Local church hosts drive-thru food pantry

Latest News

Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
Cold temperatures will continue to move into the panhandle tonight.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cold temperatures will continue to move into the panhandle tonight.
Monday Evening Forecast
The Bay County NAACP kicks off Black History Month activities.
Panama City Mayor proclaims February as Black History Month for the city