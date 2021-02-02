Mexico Beach to further improve the city

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael dealt a devastating blow to Mexico Beach. City leaders and residents have worked tirelessly ever since to rebuild.

The future of the city was the main topic of discussion at a special meeting on Monday morning. City leaders approved restoring the beach by moving more sand to the shoreline. The erosion problem needed addressing even before the hurricane.

“Everyone has recognized that there is an issue there and we are glad to get that sand back down there,” Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said.

City leaders also approved a $475,000 contract with Rotolo Consultant Inc. for the Highway 98 Landscape Restoration Project.

“That is a huge project for our city, so many people, I mean our little town that is a gathering spot to watch the sunset and to see that landscaped again is going to be another way of sort of getting back to normal,” Mayor Cathey said.

Mayor Cathey added these improvements are just some of the steps to getting Mexico Beach back to how it was and then even better.

”I think in the end, the dune system back, the dune walkovers back, and now the finishing touches to landscaping, it will just sort of have a hey, that is what it used to be like,” Mayor Cathey said.

Residents and business owners said they are pleased with how city officials are working toward improving and beautifying Mexico Beach.

“Mexico Beach has just done such a good job even in preserving that old Florida style that was here before, to me it has just gotten better, and the landscape, ya know all of the plans that are in place now, it is just going to make it that much better,” resident Christina Jagielski said.

It is unclear when the landscaping restoration will begin, but the beach restoration project is already underway.

