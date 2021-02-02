Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The cold weather continues to move into the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the cold front we are seeing cold air filter into the panhandle. Skies will remain cloudy tonight w/winds out of the NW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s with feels like temps in the 20s as skies clear over NWFL. Expect sunny skies Tuesday, but it will remain chilly and breezy. Highs will reach the mid 50s. We will see temperatures nearing 60 by Wednesday and then near 70 by Friday. Our next chance of rain arrives Friday/Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Saturday Evening Forecast