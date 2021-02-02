Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Monday’s Bay County Sheriff’s Office press conference, Sheriff Tommy Ford announced the conclusion of another investigation they’ve been working on for the past six months.

Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more. They seized more than $400,000, more than eight pounds of cocaine, about six pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, oxycontin, five firearms and four vehicles. Ford said investigators developed probable cause and obtained five search warrants last Wednesday.

“This is a significant seizure of both drugs off the street, firearms, as well as probably one of the largest currency seizures that I’ve seen,” said Ford.

He said the trafficking operation was not only in Bay County, but also Jackson County. He adds with investigations like this, information rolls over into helping with other cases. Lieutenant Kevin Francis said its not only a good feeling to get the drugs and currency off the streets, but to also get the people responsible.

“Because we know where some of these things would have ended up and some of this stuff is deadly. So, it was a great feeling for the guys to be able to see the end of this case and to see such a large seizure coming in,” said Francis.

Francis said the next step is meeting with their federal partners to see about federal indictments on some of the people involved. He adds there’s a good chance more arrests will be made.

At the search warrant on Lacosta Avenue, cocaine and $354,507 were seized. At a search warrant on Nottingham Drive, two firearms were seized. Three search warrants on Detroit Avenue were served. At 802 Detroit Avenue, 38.5 grams of cocaine, 1.5 kilo of methamphetamine, two firearms, and $34,303 were seized. At the search warrant at 112 Detroit Avenue one firearm was seized, along with 32.4 grams of cocaine, 2.7 grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 grams of heroin, and $2,000 in cash. At 109 Detroit Avenue, 712.4 grams of cocaine, 563 grams of methamphetamine, 255 grams of oxycontin, 131 grams of heroin, and $39,415.00 were seized.

Those arrested were:

Antonio Ricardo McDonald, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, trafficking in opiates, and trafficking in cocaine.

Divad “Podd” Washington, age 28, of Dothan Alabama, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of weapon/ammo by convicted felon, keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity, trafficking in methamphetamine.

Muhummad Ali Mahammed Washington, age 46, of Lacosta Avenue, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tywaina Fitzgerald Smiley, age 46, of Detroit Avenue, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance without a prescription.

Kelvin Demar Bush, age 32, of Kirkland Avenue.

Derrick Michael Worlds, age 30, of 7th Court.

Kennith Wayne Thomas, age 33, of Bob Little Road.

Tony Lorenzolewis Huff, age 33, a transient.

Treylong Joseph Wodford, age 18, of Nottingham Drive.

Warrants have been issued for Ja’Drian Laquin Gilbert, of Jackson County.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.