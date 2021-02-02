Advertisement

Officer killed in DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol

A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Officer Sicknick was killed by rioters in the attack on the Capitol Building.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died at the hands of the mob that besieged the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, will lie in honor Tuesday in the building’s Rotunda.

Congress will hold a ceremonial arrival for Sicknick on Tuesday night, after which a viewing period will be held overnight for members of the Capitol Police. Lawmakers will pay tribute Wednesday morning before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies will be open to invited guests only.

Sicknick, 42, from South River, New Jersey, enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. He joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008.

During the Capitol siege, as rioters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the building, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. He died the next day.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement saying: “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

“On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony. May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time,” they said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dead in overnight crash
Ruez Hicks, a 19 years old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide
The defendants filed motions with the court addressing four separate issues.
Former Lynn Haven Mayor and City Attorney facing fewer charges in public corruption case

Latest News

This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO
President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal brings an early test of campaign...
Biden, Yellen say GOP virus aid, stimulus checks too small, Democrats push on
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden signs immigration orders as Congress awaits more
Democrats look to barrel ahead with 'big, bold' Covid-19 relief plan.
COVID: Leaders debate Biden's relief package
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida