Panama City Mayor proclaims February as Black History Month for the city

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This month marks the 95th anniversary of the observance of Black History Week and the contributions of the Black community.

In 1976, President Ford changed the observance to a month-long event to increase awareness of Black history.

In Panama City, Mayor Greg Brudnicki read a proclamation setting aside the month of February as Black History Month to focus on local African American figures that contributed to the success of our community and our nation.

Black History Month is also an effort to educate black children about the accomplishments of their ancestors and the hardships they faced on their paths to success.

”Certainly history has made us what we are. The question could be raised why Black History Month. We need Black History Month to remember our survival. Dr. Carter G. Woodson once said, knowing the past opens the door to the future.” Bay County NAACP President Dr. Rufus Wood said.

The founder of Black History Week, Dr. Carter G. Goodson, designated the second week in February to honor both Fredrick Douglas and Abraham Lincoln.

