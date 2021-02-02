Advertisement

Panama City Mayor proclaims February as Black History Month for the city

The Bay County NAACP kicks off Black History Month activities.
The Bay County NAACP kicks off Black History Month activities.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This month marks the 95th anniversary of the observance of Black History Week and the contributions of the Black community.

In 1976, President Ford changed the observance to a month-long event to increase awareness of Black history.

In Panama City, Mayor Greg Brudnicki read a proclamation setting aside the month of February as Black History Month to focus on local African American figures that contributed to the success of our community and our nation.

Black History Month is also an effort to educate black children about the accomplishments of their ancestors and the hardships they faced on their paths to success.

”Certainly history has made us what we are. The question could be raised why Black History Month. We need Black History Month to remember our survival. Dr. Carter G. Woodson once said, knowing the past opens the door to the future.” Bay County NAACP President Dr. Rufus Wood said.

The founder of Black History Week, Dr. Carter G. Goodson, designated the second week in February to honor both Fredrick Douglas and Abraham Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving the wrong way on I-10 near mile...
One injured in I-10 crash Sunday night
Florida launched a statewide website for getting your place in line for a vaccine Friday.
State launches vaccine registration site
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.
Walton County Health Department to distribute more doses of the Moderna vaccine
Eastgate Christian Fellowship of Panama City gathered in their parking lot to help distribute...
Local church hosts drive-thru food pantry

Latest News

Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
Cold temperatures will continue to move into the panhandle tonight.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cold temperatures will continue to move into the panhandle tonight.
Monday Evening Forecast
The Mexico Beach City Council held a special meeting Monday morning.
Mexico Beach to further improve the city