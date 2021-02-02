Advertisement

Panama City Publishing Company Museum gears up for a fun-filled year

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Panama City Publishing Company Museum is a great hub for history in our community, but it also is working on many great things in the present. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live to tell us what they are working on.

The museum has been reopened for about a year after undergoing repairs. They offer unique exhibits such as their butterfly gardens, and as a part of Historic St. Andrews they also participate in fun annual causes such as Salty Dog Day! The museum also features a monthly exhibit. This month’s exhibit is “Why We Love St. Andrews.”

The museum will be hosting a Senior Day on Friday, February 5th, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Anyone 65 and older is invited to visit the museum and spend the morning in a safe and comfortable environment. Masks and social distancing required. Coffee and donuts will be provided!

To find out more on what’s coming up for the museum and St. Andrews, watch Sam’s full interview.

