Pedestrian dead in overnight crash

A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the vehicle crash on County Road 2301 near Shamrock Street shortly after midnight. Investigators say the vehicle was driving north when the pedestrian was walking in the road and was hit.

Homicide Investigator Corporal Sam Ellis says the pedestrian was a male and the driver was a female. He says the man died on the scene.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

