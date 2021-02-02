Advertisement

Stacey Abrams’ work for voting rights earns her Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Stacey Abrams was nominated for the honor by a socialist party politician in Norway’s...
Stacey Abrams was nominated for the honor by a socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament. The nomination praises her work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.(Source: POOL via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Voting rights activist and politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament nominated Abrams on the first day of Black History Month in the United States. The nomination praises Abrams’ work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Abrams, a former candidate for Georgia governor, and her organization “Fair Fight Action” played a key role in turning the state blue in the 2020 presidential election.

It’s not unusual for there to be hundreds of people nominated for the honor, which is announced in October. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is based in Oslo, will release a short list of finalists in March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving the wrong way on I-10 near mile...
One injured in I-10 crash Sunday night
Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
The defendants filed motions with the court addressing four separate issues.
Former Lynn Haven Mayor and City Attorney facing fewer charges in public corruption case
Officials need help identifying these two suspects.
Rise in catalytic converter thefts in Jackson County
29-year-old Steven Coplen was charged with trafficking of heroin, possession of oxycodone,...
Man tells deputies heroin is just a chocolate laxative, facing multiple charges

Latest News

Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene
Records dating to the late 1800s show Punxsutawney Phil has predicted longer winters more than...
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a...
Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, at the Del Norte...
Study: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine appears safe, effective