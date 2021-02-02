Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Slightly warmer temperatures in store for this afternoon, and we’ll keep getting warmer through the end of the week.

Warmer air will begin to return to the region tomorrow, with highs increasing through Friday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s, ahead of rain and another round of cooler air associated with our next cold front. Rain chances are looking to be focused on Friday and Saturday, with a return of sunshine following that.

You can watch my full forecast above.

