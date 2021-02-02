Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said they now have a motive in last week’s double homicide in Panama City Beach. The Sheriff said after an intensive three-day investigation, they determined the motive was robbery.

Ruez Hicks, a 19-year-old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide and robbery with a firearm, with more charges expected. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a medical emergency on Del Mar Drive last Tuesday at around 11 p.m. Deputies found Robert Keith Gilmore dead from a gunshot wound on the front porch and a back pocket of his pants was ripped and his wallet missing. Deputies also found Robert Shawn Fowler dead from a gunshot wound inside the house.

Captain Jason Daffin said the lack of witnesses and lack of connection of the victims to the area made for an unusual case. Daffin said they were able to put together a solid timeline of events from that night.

“Where we could put the defendant walking towards the residence around 6:40 p.m. We know that the two victims arrived at the residence at 6:57 Tuesday night and then at 6:58 we have some witnesses, some neighbors across the street that heard the gunshots and came out into the street,” said Daffin.

Ford said investigators responded to a business where Gilmore’s credit card was used and were able to pull surveillance video that revealed Hicks using the card. Ford says during a K-9 search of the location Hicks was found, they found Gilmore’s wallet and the firearm and casings allegedly used in the crime were also recovered. Investigators said Hicks admitted to burglarizing the home and when he was confronted, shot the two men as he exited. Daffin said they had contact with Hicks in September and they’re still connecting him to other crimes on the beach.

“They’ll end up doing a grand jury to decide if it’ll be a first degree or second degree murder. They’ll do a grand jury for that and once that’s decided he’ll be formally charged with the state attorney’s office and then it’ll start going through the process,” said Daffin.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of Quantavious Dion Burns, 18, of Panama City Beach. Burns was arrested last Friday in connection to the crime.

Burns was a close associate of Hicks. Investigators believe Hicks told Burns he had shot someone, and then gave Burns the firearm used in the murders. It is believed Burns hid the firearm and lied to BCSO investigators during interviews.

Quantavious Dion Burns was charged with accessory after the fact, premeditated murder.

The two victims were visiting from Georgia and the home was owned by Fowler. Gilmore was a relative helping him renovate. Ford said they sent a team to Georgia to speak with the victims’ family and learn more about the two men. He adds they’re pleased to bring justice to the situation and their thoughts and prayers are with the families involved.

