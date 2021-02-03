Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 2nd

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Girl’s District Tournaments

Bay 0 Arnold 8

High School Basketball/Girl’s District Tournaments

Walton 24 Bay 57

North Bay Haven 22 South Walton 60

Wewahitchka 28 Liberty 43

Rocky Bayou 14 FAMU 76

Niceville 46 Crestview 48

High School Soccer/Boy’s District Tournaments

North Bay Haven 7 Bozeman 0

Baker 0 Freeport 8

Mosley 0 Choctaw. 3

Taylor 2 Marianna 6

Wakulla Chr. 1 Port St. Joe 4

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Rutherford 56 Niceville 44

Poplar Springs 80 Rocky Bayou 44

North Bay Haven 80 Wewahitchka 41

Mosley 43 Pine Forest 72

South Walton 47 Bay 53

