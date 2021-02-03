Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 2nd
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
High School Soccer/Girl’s District Tournaments
Bay 0 Arnold 8
High School Basketball/Girl’s District Tournaments
Walton 24 Bay 57
North Bay Haven 22 South Walton 60
Wewahitchka 28 Liberty 43
Rocky Bayou 14 FAMU 76
Niceville 46 Crestview 48
High School Soccer/Boy’s District Tournaments
North Bay Haven 7 Bozeman 0
Baker 0 Freeport 8
Mosley 0 Choctaw. 3
Taylor 2 Marianna 6
Wakulla Chr. 1 Port St. Joe 4
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Rutherford 56 Niceville 44
Poplar Springs 80 Rocky Bayou 44
North Bay Haven 80 Wewahitchka 41
Mosley 43 Pine Forest 72
South Walton 47 Bay 53
