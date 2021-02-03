Charitable organization builds new home for Panama City family

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in the Panhandle are still facing the devastating effects of Hurricane Michael, including Levitta and Brad Bryant.

“We felt eternally blessed that the Lord would choose us to give us something so nice. You know when you’ve never had anything and you get something nice, it’s a wonderful miracle,” said Bryant.

But Tuesday, volunteers with the organization Samaritan’s Purse are handing over the keys to this brand new house to the Bryants.

“We’ve been able to build them a brand new, two-bedroom house that will be safe and secure and comfortable for them for years to come,” said Samaritan’s Purse Program Manager Tony Krofchick.

Krofchik said they help homeowners through disaster relief to rebuild and repair damaged homes, including taking care of the bill when the homeowners can’t.

The Bryants were home when the category five hurricane tore through their property, causing a tree to crash down on their house, damaging the roof and floors.

“We go and we meet the need and help folks get through whatever they’re facing and during that process we share the love of God with them,” said Krofchik.

The couple has lived in Panama City for more than 30 years, but Levitta said they’re thankful to call this house their new home.

“I’m very grateful...there’s no other words to say it other than I’m very grateful and thankful for what they’ve done,” said Bryant.

Levitta said for others going through a similar situation she’d like to give them encouragement and tell them to keep fighting.

Samaritan’s Purse has a goal to help some 79 families return home after the devastation from Hurricane Michael.

Krofchik says Samaritan’s Purse not only follows natural disasters, but famines, wars, poverty, or wherever there’s a need.

