Doctoral program to come to Florida State University Panama City

(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A new program is officially coming to Florida State University Panama City this summer.

The college announced that the doctoral program in nurse anesthesia has been approved. This will be the first doctoral program offered at the campus. Officials say the program will build on the master of science in nurse anesthesia program.

Class size would be 30 students, and it will take three years to complete.

