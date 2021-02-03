Advertisement

Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

By KETV Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (KETV) - A Nebraska family thought they were safe from COVID-19 after fighting it off, but months later, they were all facing the virus once again.

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, says he had a frightening moment walking to a holiday lights festival in November. He, his wife and sons then tested positive for COVID-19.

“I walked about 200 feet, and I couldn’t breathe. And I mean, it was a panic feeling. I’ve never had anything like that in my life,” Conboy said.

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time just nine weeks after fighting off the virus.(Source: Family photos, KETV via CNN)

The family fully recovered from the virus. But then, nine weeks later, Conboy says he started to feel very tired and once again tested positive for COVID-19.

“I woke up… and had a fever. It jumped up to like 102 degrees, which for me, that’s high. I thought, ‘Oh, my God, not again,’” he said.

Conboy says the second infection is much worse than the first was.

“It just hit me like a truck, and this time, it knocked me down. In fact, this is the first day - day nine - that I’m back to halfway normal. If you’d asked me yesterday, I didn’t even know where I was,” he said.

Conboy’s wife and children are sick again as well, and he says their symptoms also set on faster.

“As far as the symptoms, they were much more severe, quickly setting. Taste and smell disappeared immediately. Temperature shot up higher just immediately, and this was not just me. This was the entire family,” Conboy said.

With Nebraska lifting restrictions, Conboy is worried the virus will surge again.

Dr. Mark Rupp with Nebraska Medicine says repeat infections like the Conboys are rare but not unheard of. Some people that get COVID-19 may develop natural immunity that lasts for several months, but there is no concrete evidence that is the case for everyone.

“That may be one of the explanations: that people with very mild disease don’t mount as vigorous an immunological response and don’t have as long-lasting a response,” Rupp said.

Copyright 2021 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dead in overnight crash
Ruez Hicks, a 19 years old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide
Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child

Latest News

The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
Rep. Greene tests GOP leadership
Security personnel gather near the entrance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit...
WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with the extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on...
McCarthy meets with Rep. Greene; GOP faces Cheney decision
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
Golden Globes nominations could belong to Netflix
Levy Pugh, 2, is considered in grave danger.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 2-year-old