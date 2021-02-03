Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is actively trying to fight the county’s drug problem

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith says he wants to find ways to end the drug problem in the area.

“As long as I have been sheriff and probably before then we have had a drug problem, and there is a drug problem nationwide, it is not just here. But one of the things that I discovered when I was campaigning the first time was people were tired of the meth problem, they wanted something done about it,” Sheriff Smith said.

A possible solution, building a rehabilitation center.

The center will be in Apalachicola and will help those in the area who want help fighting addiction. But for those currently in jail, there are options too.

“We know from recovery that sometimes it takes people multiple times before they recover, before they are healed, and able to be productive members of the community. We just have to know that and know that sometimes people are going to fail but we can’t give up on them as long as they have the desire to try,” Sheriff Smith said.

Briar Shiver is an inmate at the Franklin County jail. He has been going through the rehab program there for 14 months. Shiver tells us he feels like a completely new person.

“By my standards I have changed a lot and the inmates back here tell me that I have changed a lot and they can see a difference in me,” Shiver said.

Sheriff Smith says once the drug problem is fixed in the county, he believes other crime in the area will go down.

