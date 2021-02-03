No environmental impacts expected from water main break in South Walton

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Over the weekend, part of County Road 30A shut down because of a water main break.

The water main break compromised the Eastern Lake bridge.

Repairs have been made and that section of 30A is back open.

Concerns were raised over the impact a water main break could have on a rare coastal dune lake such as Eastern Lake.

Coastal Dune Lakes advisory board chair Debbie Heard said the lake was not impacted.

She said they regularly check the water quality of all coastal dune lakes.

“The Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance partners with the Coastal Dune Lakes Advisory Board and the county, and they do water testing on all the lakes, I think it’s monthly, and they have volunteers that go out and they have certain spots that they pull water samples and they test those samples, and all of those records are kept,” said Heard.

The records of the testing are uploaded to the department of environmental protection website and used any time a study is done on the coastal dune lakes.

