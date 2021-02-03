Advertisement

Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize 50-50 Senate

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organize the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured relations at the start of the congressional session.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said that he and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky had agreed on committee ratios and other details in the 50-50 chamber, where Democrats have the slim edge because Vice President Kamala Harris is a tie-breaking vote.

Senators can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Schumer said.

Organizing the Senate is typically a routine procedure at the start of a new Congress. But the prolonged negotiations involved a power play by McConnell as Republicans refused to relinquish control without first trying to extract concessions from Democrats that Schumer refused to give.

In particular, McConnell wanted Schumer to commit that Democrats would not end the legislative filibuster. Getting rid of that procedural tool would make it easier for the new majority to approve President Joe Biden’s agenda on a 51-vote threshold, rather than the 60 votes typically needed to advance bills.

Schumer refused to yield, but two centrist Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona, had earlier announced they would prefer to keep the filibuster intact. That essentially denied Schumer the votes needed to change the rules, and McConnell dropped his demands.

The agreement, awaiting approval in a Senate vote, means Democrats can take control of the committees and set up other operations that have stalled during the standoff. Democrats hope to hold a confirmation hearing Monday for Merrick Garland, Biden’s nominee for attorney general, before the start of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Republicans lost the majority after two Georgia Democrats won run-off elections on Jan. 5, ousting incumbent Republican senators, and Harris became vice president on Jan. 20.

Senators “are ready to hit the ground running on the most important issues,” Schumer said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dead in overnight crash
Ruez Hicks, a 19 years old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide
Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child

Latest News

Students in Wewahitchka will return to classes Thursday morning after abruptly being sent home...
Wewahitchka students return to school Thursday following sheriff’s investigation
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Takeaways from legal filings for Trump’s impeachment trial
The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
Democrats plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels
Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of Proud Boys, called the terrorist designation “ridiculous.”
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
White House Press Secretary says WH will likely wait for domestic extremism review before a...
White House waits on Proud Boys extremism review