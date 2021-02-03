Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Monday, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dannon Lee Glover, 38, of Southport, for allegedly promoting the sexual performance of a child.

Deputies say they received two reports from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in regards to inappropriate images of children on two Snapchat accounts.

The report describes the images on the Snapchat accounts to be of young girls posed in a sexual manner. They were shared back in August 2020.

Investigators traced both accounts, using their IP addresses, and found they were being used at the same location by the same person. A subpoena to Comcast led investigators to Patty Glover.

Another search warrant on the Snapchat accounts revealed more inappropriate images of underage girls.

Deputies say they made contact with Dannon Glover, who confirmed both accounts in question were his. However, Glover told deputies he received images in large numbers from a web link and would upload them in bulk to the accounts. He said he didn’t recall the images he uploaded to contain child pornography but also said there could have been.

According to the arrest affidavit, Glover told his wife to complete a factory reset on his phone if he should be taken into custody. A factory reset erases all data on a phone.

When investigators got his device, all the data on Glover’s phone had been erased.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.