Tuesday Evening Forecast

Tonight will be the coldest night this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bundle up tonight as we will see the coldest temperatures this week... tonight. Lows will drop to freezing inland w/mid 30s at the coast. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. For Wednesday it will be sunny and warmer w/highs in the upper 50s. By Thursday we will be in the 60s. Friday brings a return of the rain chances to our area. We expect those rain chances to continue through Saturday and maybe even into part of Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

