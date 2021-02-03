Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bundle up tonight as we will see the coldest temperatures this week... tonight. Lows will drop to freezing inland w/mid 30s at the coast. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. For Wednesday it will be sunny and warmer w/highs in the upper 50s. By Thursday we will be in the 60s. Friday brings a return of the rain chances to our area. We expect those rain chances to continue through Saturday and maybe even into part of Sunday.

