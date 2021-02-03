Walton County Mobility Plan aims to make getting around easier

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Walton County planning department held meetings at the South Walton Courthouse Annex to get input from the public on how to make getting around easier.

The plan is to improve transportation across the county, but primarily South Walton, over the next 20 years.

Walton County officials said they’ve already seen success with things like the golf cart shuttle program in Grayton Beach.

Planning director Kristen Shell said the goal of the mobility plan is to move people, not cars.

Community members gave their input both in person and on Zoom.

“Why would we bring people down to park on 30A to be moved around 30A when we could put a half a mile up those connector roads like (County Roads) 393, 395, 283, etc., and bring them in from there? That would seem more obvious to me,” said one resident.

Before this plan gets approved, it will be discussed by the board of county commissioners.

That meeting is set for March 11.

The 20-year mobility plan is re-evaluated each year, according to Shell.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.