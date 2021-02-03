Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Warmer conditions are in store across the Panhandle.

Warmer air will continue filtering into the region over the next several days, with highs returning to the upper 60s to low 70s by Friday. That coincides with our next chance of rain, which will carry into the weekend as well. We’re looking at around a 60% chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures dropping into the low 60s on Saturday as well.

