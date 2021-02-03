Wewahitchka students return to school Thursday following sheriff’s investigation

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students in Wewahitchka will return to classes Thursday morning after abruptly being sent home early Wednesday.

Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies said they were investigating a written threat at Wewahitchka High School, so the decision was made to send students home early.

After searching the school, deputies gave the all-clear.

Due to transportation challenges, students from Wewahitchka Elementary School were also dismissed for the rest of the day.

Both schools will resume their regular school schedules Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.