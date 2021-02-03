Advertisement

Wewahitchka students return to school Thursday following sheriff’s investigation

Students in Wewahitchka will return to classes Thursday morning after abruptly being sent home Wednesday morning.(GULF DISTRICT SCHOOLS)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students in Wewahitchka will return to classes Thursday morning after abruptly being sent home early Wednesday.

Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies said they were investigating a written threat at Wewahitchka High School, so the decision was made to send students home early.

After searching the school, deputies gave the all-clear.

Due to transportation challenges, students from Wewahitchka Elementary School were also dismissed for the rest of the day.

Both schools will resume their regular school schedules Thursday.

