Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, February 3rd
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Juco Basketball/Women’s
Chipola 62 Gulf Coast 55
Juco Basketball/Men’s
Northwest Florida 78 Pensacola 72
Chipola 65 Gulf Coast 68
High School Basketball/Girl’s
Sneads 15 Chipley 48
Bay 43 Rutherford 61
South Walton 37 West Florida 42
Cottondale 56 Malone 48
Mosley 40 Arnold 56
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Chipley 35 Altha 45
Paxton 56 Walton 57
High School Soccer/Boy’s
Pensacola 0 Arnold 8
Bay 2 West Florida 3
