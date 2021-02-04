Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, February 3rd

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Basketball/Women’s

Chipola 62 Gulf Coast 55

Juco Basketball/Men’s

Northwest Florida 78 Pensacola 72

Chipola 65 Gulf Coast 68

High School Basketball/Girl’s

Sneads 15 Chipley 48

Bay 43 Rutherford 61

South Walton 37 West Florida 42

Cottondale 56 Malone 48

Mosley 40 Arnold 56

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Chipley 35 Altha 45

Paxton 56 Walton 57

High School Soccer/Boy’s

Pensacola 0 Arnold 8

Bay 2 West Florida 3

