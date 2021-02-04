Area unemployment rate remains lower than state

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While higher than a year ago, the unemployment rate for Bay, Franklin and Gulf counties was 5% in December 2020 according to officials with CareerSource Gulf Coast. They say Florida’s unemployment rate for the same time frame was 5.8%.

Area unemployment officials say the Gulf Coast region’s labor force stands at 90,763, down .8% from last year.

In December 2020, there were 4,500 unemployed residents across the three counties. According to CareerSource Gulf Coast officials, Gulf County had the lowest unemployment rate, at 4.5%. Franklin County followed at 4.7%, while Bay County’s unemployment rate stands at 5%.

In the Panama City metropolitan area, nonagricultural employment saw a decline of roughly 1,600 jobs and stood at 77,400 in December 2020. Unemployment officials say the industries seeing job gains in 2020 were mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services.

They say industries that saw job losses over the year were leisure and hospitality; education and health services; government; financial activities; and information.

