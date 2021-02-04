Advertisement

Arnold Soccer has mastered the art of the throw-in

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -18-0-2. A near perfect record for the Arnold high school boys’ soccer team, only thrown off by two ties.

One of the keys to winning those many games, throws off their opponents.

Thanks to the arm strength of senior captains Jay Marino and Tristan Gandy, when the ball is kicked out of bounds, that’s when they have the advantage.

“Those throw-ins, we have that little special touch. We get to throw them in super far and most teams don’t know how to react to it,” said Marino.

“It’s not really a threat from a set piece, but on this team, we probably get 20 or 30 throw-ins a game,” said Gandy.

It’s almost as if off the turf is home turf for these two.

A normal throw-in for a high school soccer player would average 10 to 15 yards... but if the ball is in Jay’s or Tristan’s hands, they can launch it nearly 30.

“We have a couple tricks up our sleeve,” said Arnold Soccer Coach, Jonathan Hammond.

It’s not actually a easy as it looks.

“That’s not easy to do, and throw it as far as they do,” said Coach Hammond.

It’s not just the skill of these two that contribute to the Marlins’ wins, but the friendly competition that comes with it.

“Yeah we both throw it pretty far. I’d say I throw it farther though,” said Marino.

“Whatever you heard from Jay is false. I can definitely throw it farther. By a lot, actually,” said Gandy.

Although they claim to have never compared their throws side by side, they say whoever is out of bounds makes sure the job gets done.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dead in overnight crash
Ruez Hicks, a 19 years old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide
Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child

Latest News

Sports
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 2nd
Gulf Coast working through long practice season this fall
Chipola and Gulf Coast men’s teams set to open head to head Wednesday
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Monday, February 1st
Cayla Petree was victorious in her debut as head coach for the Lady Dores.
Gulf Coast head coach Cayla Petree talks about start of Conference play Wednesday