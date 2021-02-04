Arnold Soccer has mastered the art of the throw-in

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -18-0-2. A near perfect record for the Arnold high school boys’ soccer team, only thrown off by two ties.

One of the keys to winning those many games, throws off their opponents.

Thanks to the arm strength of senior captains Jay Marino and Tristan Gandy, when the ball is kicked out of bounds, that’s when they have the advantage.

“Those throw-ins, we have that little special touch. We get to throw them in super far and most teams don’t know how to react to it,” said Marino.

“It’s not really a threat from a set piece, but on this team, we probably get 20 or 30 throw-ins a game,” said Gandy.

It’s almost as if off the turf is home turf for these two.

A normal throw-in for a high school soccer player would average 10 to 15 yards... but if the ball is in Jay’s or Tristan’s hands, they can launch it nearly 30.

“We have a couple tricks up our sleeve,” said Arnold Soccer Coach, Jonathan Hammond.

It’s not actually a easy as it looks.

“That’s not easy to do, and throw it as far as they do,” said Coach Hammond.

It’s not just the skill of these two that contribute to the Marlins’ wins, but the friendly competition that comes with it.

“Yeah we both throw it pretty far. I’d say I throw it farther though,” said Marino.

“Whatever you heard from Jay is false. I can definitely throw it farther. By a lot, actually,” said Gandy.

Although they claim to have never compared their throws side by side, they say whoever is out of bounds makes sure the job gets done.

