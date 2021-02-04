Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s releases new ice cream collection with 7 flavors

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB...
Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.(Ben & Jerry's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get your spoons ready because Ben & Jerry’s just released its first ice cream collection of 2021.

The Vermont-based ice cream company is no stranger to creating new flavors.

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.

To top it all off, each pint is finished with a layer of chocolate ganache and chunks of candy.

The entire collection is available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child
Doctoral program to come to Florida State University Panama City
Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida takes on big tech
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust

Latest News

More than 31 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. so far, according to the...
US rushes to catch up in the race to detect coronavirus mutations
President Joe Biden gives remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which was held...
Biden, at prayer breakfast, calls out ‘political extremism’
President Joe Biden gives remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which was held...
Biden speaks at National Prayer Breakfast
ANWR future is up in the air
Future of ANWR up in the air