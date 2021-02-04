Firefighters save family’s DeFuniak Springs home

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County home is still standing after firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire that broke out.

Walton County Fire Rescue officials say they received a call around 8 a.m., on Thursday, about a fire at a home on Mountain Valley Road. The caller said she awoke to find fire inside her bedroom. When they arrived, firefighters say they found flames coming from a room on the second floor of the house.

They were able to contain the blaze to the room and saved the rest of the home. The woman inside the house was the only one home and made it out safely. Firefighters were also able to save the owner’s cat, but were unable to save her two pet lizards, which were inside the bedroom with the fire.

Officials say the fire started because a cigarette was thrown onto the porch on the second floor just outside the bedroom.

