Advertisement

Firefighters save family’s DeFuniak Springs home

A Walton County home is still standing after firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire...
A Walton County home is still standing after firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire that broke out.(Walton County Fire Rescue)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County home is still standing after firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire that broke out.

Walton County Fire Rescue officials say they received a call around 8 a.m., on Thursday, about a fire at a home on Mountain Valley Road. The caller said she awoke to find fire inside her bedroom. When they arrived, firefighters say they found flames coming from a room on the second floor of the house.

They were able to contain the blaze to the room and saved the rest of the home. The woman inside the house was the only one home and made it out safely. Firefighters were also able to save the owner’s cat, but were unable to save her two pet lizards, which were inside the bedroom with the fire.

Officials say the fire started because a cigarette was thrown onto the porch on the second floor just outside the bedroom.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child
Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust
Doctoral program to come to Florida State University Panama City
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida takes on big tech

Latest News

THURSDAY MORNING WX 2-4-2021
THURSDAY MORNING WX 2-4-2021
Calling all job seekers: There’s an event happening Thursday just for you.
ICYMI: CareerSource Gulf Coast to host 34th annual Bay County Job Fair
One local organization will be hosting a 5K race and fun run for kids this month. NewsChannel...
Junior League of Panama City to host 5K & Kid’s Fun Run
Junior League of Panama City To Host 5K & Fun Run
Junior League of Panama City To Host 5K & Fun Run