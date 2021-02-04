Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the community on board to help with the littering problem

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been working hard to tackle the area’s littering problem.

“We have had a lot of complaints about litter, and it has probably been a problem for quite some time,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

A few times a week Sheriff A.J. Smith sends a group of inmates from the Franklin County Jail out to collect trash.

”And now we are contracted with the county to pick the garbage up on the bridges,” Smith said.

But that isn’t enough. Smith is now trying to get the community on board. Either to collect trash when they see it or be a little more careful with their trash.

“Make sure that what is in the back of your truck or the back of your boat doesn’t blow out before you get in transit, look back there and see if it is something that will blow out, debris, plastic bags or ice bags, paper and secure them,” Smith said.

A lot of the residents have taken the extra step to help with the litter.

People like Taylor’s Building Supply owner, Ken Fish have even helped in starting the Eastpoint Beautification Committee to assist with the clean-up effort.

“We have gotten one grant, we meet once a month and we are trying to see what we can do to improve our water front,” Fish said.

Smith adds Franklin County has been relying more on tourism and he wants the area to look nice not only for the visitors but for the residents also.

