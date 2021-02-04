Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the community on board to help with the littering problem

By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been working hard to tackle the area’s littering problem.

“We have had a lot of complaints about litter, and it has probably been a problem for quite some time,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

A few times a week Sheriff A.J. Smith sends a group of inmates from the Franklin County Jail out to collect trash.

”And now we are contracted with the county to pick the garbage up on the bridges,” Smith said.

But that isn’t enough. Smith is now trying to get the community on board. Either to collect trash when they see it or be a little more careful with their trash.

“Make sure that what is in the back of your truck or the back of your boat doesn’t blow out before you get in transit, look back there and see if it is something that will blow out, debris, plastic bags or ice bags, paper and secure them,” Smith said.

A lot of the residents have taken the extra step to help with the litter.

People like Taylor’s Building Supply owner, Ken Fish have even helped in starting the Eastpoint Beautification Committee to assist with the clean-up effort.

“We have gotten one grant, we meet once a month and we are trying to see what we can do to improve our water front,” Fish said.

Smith adds Franklin County has been relying more on tourism and he wants the area to look nice not only for the visitors but for the residents also.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dead in overnight crash
Ruez Hicks, a 19 years old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide
Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child

Latest News

Chipola-Gulf Coast highlights, Lady Marlins beat Mosley
Chipola-Gulf Coast highlights, Lady Marlins beat Mosley
Naval Support Activity Panama City will participate in an annual Navy-wide, anti-terrorism...
Naval Support Activity Panama City to conduct force protection exercise
​Tyndall Air Force Base is moving toward becoming the base of the future.
Tyndall Flightline
The need for substitute teachers in Bay County is greater than ever before amid the pandemic.
BDS Substitute Teachers
You may have seen certain signs all around town promoting the need for substitute teachers at...
The need for substitute teachers in Bay District Schools is greater than ever