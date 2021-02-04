Franklin County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about catalytic converter thieves

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over in Franklin County, Sheriff A.J. Smith says there has been a problem with people stealing catalytic converters off of cars.

A lot of the catalytic converters are being take from cars in junk yards and tow lots.

While catalytic converters theft has been a huge problem in Franklin County, it has been happening in a lot of other rural counties as well.

Smith believes that drug addicts are behind some of the thievery.

”Cut them off, it takes five minutes and then sell them, it is an easy way to make quick cash, and again a lot of this is tied back to drugs, most them that are doing it are doing it to get drug money,” Smith said.

Smith asks that if anyone has any information about this to reach out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500 or reach out to any law enforcement in your area.

