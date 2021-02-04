Advertisement

House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath for impeachment case

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort.((AP Photo/Alex Brandon))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

