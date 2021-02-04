ICYMI: CareerSource Gulf Coast to host 34th annual Bay County Job Fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all job seekers: There’s an event happening Thursday just for you.

CareerSource Gulf Coast is hosting its 34th Annual Bay County Job Fair virtually this year. It will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. Coined the largest fair in the county, officials say it will feature more than 130 registered employers with openings from entry-level to managerial-level positions.

Job seekers can register for the event by clicking here.

