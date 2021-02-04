Advertisement

Junior League of Panama City to host 5K & Kid’s Fun Run

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

One local organization will be hosting a 5K race and fun run for kids this month. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello joined us live from the Junior League of Panama City to tell us more about the organization and how important events like this are to them.

The Junior League of Panama City’s 5K & Kids Fun Run will be on Saturday, February 13 at The Cove. Registration is at 7 a.m. The race begins at 8 a.m. It costs $30 for adults and $20 for students. Meanwhile, the cost for the one-mile Fun Run for children ages 12 and under is $15. Proceeds of the Race go toward the programs of the Junior League of Panama City which focus on children, women, and families of Bay County.

Race medals will be awarded for the overall 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place male and female finishers. All participants in the 1K Fun Run will receive a ribbon.

You can still register online by clicking here.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

