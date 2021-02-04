Advertisement

Local health official talks vaccine distributions in Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A historic vaccine distribution effort continues nationwide, and that includes here at home. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County to speak with a local health official about the latest.

Public Information Officer Heather Kretzer says this week DOH-Bay will provide at least 500 vaccines to our community based on doses received. She says they will also provide nearly 700 second doses of vaccine.

According to a press release by the Florida Department of Health, as of Monday, the total number of Bay County residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is 13,334. Of those, 9,693 of those people were seniors 65 and older. Officials say this means that 73 percent of vaccines have gone to Bay County seniors and 32 percent of Bay County seniors have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The State has launched a state-wide pre-registration for vaccines available at https://myvaccine.fl.gov/. Those currently eligible for the vaccine may also call 866-201-0712 or TTY 833-476-1462.

The State COVID-19 Vaccine Summary by County is available here.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

