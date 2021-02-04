Advertisement

Naval Support Activity Panama City to conduct force protection exercise

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Naval Support Activity Panama City will participate in an annual Navy-wide, anti-terrorism force protection exercise, February 1 -12.

“Exercise Citadel Shield and Solid Curtain will test our ability to execute our mission and ensure the protection of our people, equipment and facilities,” NSA Panama City Commanding Officer Commander Kevin Christenson said.

Citadel Shield and Solid Curtain is not in response to any specific threat. It is an annual scheduled exercise.

The two exercises occur back-to-back and include reality-based situations. It is Navy policy not to discuss specifics of force protection measures, including exercises, so information of that nature will not be released. Citadel Shield focuses on security personnel response to simulated threats while Solid Curtain uses simulated events to test incident command and communications between units.

Personnel and family members aboard the base should expect delays when entering, exiting or moving around the installation. Christenson stressed extreme caution while driving as first responders may be in the roadways directing traffic or responding to a scenario.

“Our neighbors, base personnel and family members may experience increased traffic along Thomas Drive or delays at the gate,” Christenson explained. “We ask for your patience and understanding during the next two weeks.”

