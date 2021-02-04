New technologies underway at Tyndall Air Force Base

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two years ago, Hurricane Michael wiped out a large part of Bay County, including Tyndall Air Force Base. Despite this, base officials say they saw it as an opportunity to travel forward in time.

Tyndall PMO Integration Division Chief Lowell Usrey said, “the opportunity is really right now. We have the ability to influence the vision and what happens with a $5 billion rebuild.”

Officials are deciding what technologies to deploy at Tyndall by combining ideas and visions from across the air force.

With so many new developments, Tyndall Air Force Base is starting to look like the base of the future. One of their highlights is the use of augmented reality to help flight line operations. Aircraft technicians can put on virtual reality goggles to see plumbing, electrical, and other structural elements they wouldn’t typically see without them.

“They’ll be able to put those goggles on then see inside of the skin of those facilities. It’s kind of like superman x-ray vision for that maintainer,” Usrey said.

Another highlight is censored pavements, which detect how the ground will react to different jets. “It will help an airfield stay operational, as opposed to be closed because of cracks and those kinds of things,” Assistant Director of Operations Richard Wilson said.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilson said he’s excited to see how these new technologies will improve communication across the base. “So that our maintainers are talking to our pilots. Our pilots are talking to operations. Operations is talking to the wing. That sense of how we communicate broadly to affect the mission,” he explained.

These new developments have put Tyndall Air Force Base in a unique position. “We get to be the first or develop the prototype that could be a path line for the rest of the air force enterprise,” Usrey said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.