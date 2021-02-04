Advertisement

US Marshals deputy shot, suspect killed in Baltimore

The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious...
The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. Marshals Service deputy was shot and wounded and a suspect was killed Thursday morning while law enforcement officers served an arrest warrant in Baltimore, authorities said.

The suspect was shot by return fire and died after the shooting, which occurred about 6:15 a.m., Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email.

The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy and his family during this tragic time,” the agency said.

The shooting occurred while members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving an arrest warrant on a suspect wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder, the Marshals Service said.

No other details were immediately available. The Marshals Service did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking additional information.

“We are gathering more details and will have further updates later,” the agency tweeted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child
Doctoral program to come to Florida State University Panama City
Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Florida takes on big tech
Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust

Latest News

More than 31 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. so far, according to the...
US rushes to catch up in the race to detect coronavirus mutations
Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB...
Ben & Jerry’s releases new ice cream collection with 7 flavors
President Joe Biden gives remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which was held...
Biden, at prayer breakfast, calls out ‘political extremism’
President Joe Biden gives remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which was held...
Biden speaks at National Prayer Breakfast
ANWR future is up in the air
Future of ANWR up in the air