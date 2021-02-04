Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.

On January 28th, Okaloosa County officials issued a narcotics search warrant.

Following the search, seven individuals were arrested at a Crestview home.

The search of the home turned up used syringes, methamphetamine, fentanyl and more.

There have been three search warrants at 821 South Brett Street since 2019.

Charges for the six adults and one minor include possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Other charges include resisting without violence, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.