Advertisement

Seven arrested in Okaloosa County drug bust

Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.
Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seven people face jail time following a major narcotics bust in Okaloosa County.

On January 28th, Okaloosa County officials issued a narcotics search warrant.

Following the search, seven individuals were arrested at a Crestview home.

The search of the home turned up used syringes, methamphetamine, fentanyl and more.

There have been three search warrants at 821 South Brett Street since 2019.

Charges for the six adults and one minor include possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Other charges include resisting without violence, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Motor City ended with the arrest of nine people and warrants for one more.
Nine arrested in Bay, Jackson County drug bust
Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
A pedestrian is dead after an overnight crash in Panama City Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dead in overnight crash
Ruez Hicks, a 19 years old transient from Georgia, has been charged with two counts of homicide...
Two arrested in Panama City Beach double homicide
Glover was arrested Monday.
Southport man arrested for promoting the sexual performance of a child

Latest News

Chipola-Gulf Coast highlights, Lady Marlins beat Mosley
Chipola-Gulf Coast highlights, Lady Marlins beat Mosley
Naval Support Activity Panama City will participate in an annual Navy-wide, anti-terrorism...
Naval Support Activity Panama City to conduct force protection exercise
​Tyndall Air Force Base is moving toward becoming the base of the future.
Tyndall Flightline
The need for substitute teachers in Bay County is greater than ever before amid the pandemic.
BDS Substitute Teachers
You may have seen certain signs all around town promoting the need for substitute teachers at...
The need for substitute teachers in Bay District Schools is greater than ever